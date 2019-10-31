Sheahan (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game against Columbus and won't return, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sheahan was on the wrong end of a big hit from Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first period, and it will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear what the veteran is dealing with, but expect a report from the team to surface following the game or in the coming days. In the meantime, the Oilers will roll with 11 forwards for the rest of the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories