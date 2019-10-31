Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Done for night
Sheahan (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game against Columbus and won't return, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Sheahan was on the wrong end of a big hit from Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first period, and it will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear what the veteran is dealing with, but expect a report from the team to surface following the game or in the coming days. In the meantime, the Oilers will roll with 11 forwards for the rest of the game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.