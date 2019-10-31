Sheahan (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game against Columbus and won't return, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sheahan was on the wrong end of a big hit from Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first period, and it will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear what the veteran is dealing with, but expect a report from the team to surface following the game or in the coming days. In the meantime, the Oilers will roll with 11 forwards for the rest of the game.