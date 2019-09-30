Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Enters concussion protocol
Sheahan (concussion) will be out seven to 10 days, according to coach Dave Tippett.
Sheahan did not practice Monday, given the injury. Sheahan had originally slotted in as a bottom-six center option for the Oilers, but it appears Colby Cave may start the season in that role.
