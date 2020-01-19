Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Erupts for four points Saturday
Sheahan scored a goal and three assists, one of them short-handed, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
The veteran center had three points (two goals, one helper) in his prior nine games, but he exploded for his first multi-point performance of the season in the big win. Sheahan has only six goals and 11 points through 44 contests, and despite Saturday's outburst he's unlikely to increase that pace much in the second half.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.