Sheahan scored a goal and three assists, one of them short-handed, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran center had three points (two goals, one helper) in his prior nine games, but he exploded for his first multi-point performance of the season in the big win. Sheahan has only six goals and 11 points through 44 contests, and despite Saturday's outburst he's unlikely to increase that pace much in the second half.