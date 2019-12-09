Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Finally gets goal No. 1
Sheahan scored his first goal of the season and tied for the team lead with four shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
Sheahan got Edmonton on the board midway through the second period for his first goal as an Oiler. The 28-year-old needed 27 games to light the lamp in 2019-20, a disappointing start for a checking center who has generally been able to produce right around 10-14 goals on a yearly basis. The Oilers badly need bottom-six players like Sheahan to begin producing more consistently.
