Sheahan scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Sheahan scored in both games of the Oilers' back-to-back against Pittsburgh and Montreal. The 28-year-old has four points, 34 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating in 34 appearances this year despite the recent uptick. Sheahan remains in a bottom-six role and isn't likely to produce much offense as he averaged 12:11 per game entering Saturday.