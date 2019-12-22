Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Goals in consecutive games
Sheahan scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Sheahan scored in both games of the Oilers' back-to-back against Pittsburgh and Montreal. The 28-year-old has four points, 34 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating in 34 appearances this year despite the recent uptick. Sheahan remains in a bottom-six role and isn't likely to produce much offense as he averaged 12:11 per game entering Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.