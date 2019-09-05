Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Lands one-year deal with Edmonton
Sheahan has agreed to terms on a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sheahan appeared in 82 games split between the Panthers and Penguins last season, picking up nine goals and 19 points over that span. The 27-year-old will likely center Edmonton's third line while also serving as a penalty killer in 2019-20, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
