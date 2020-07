Sheahan (undisclosed) exited Saturday's scrimmage early, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers won't be releasing any details regarding Sheahan's injury, but if he's forced to miss any game action, Gaetan Haas will likely get the first crack at taking his spot in the lineup. Sheahan's a solid two-way player, but he only picked up 15 points during the regular season, so fantasy players participating in playoff pools don't need to worry about tracking his status.