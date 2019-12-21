Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Lights lamp against old team
Sheahan scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Sheahan, who spent parts of the last two seasons in Pittsburgh, potted the second Oilers' goal of the game. It's just his third point in 33 contests this year -- the 28-year-old is not consistent enough to be of interest to fantasy owners.
