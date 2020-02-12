Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Opens scoring Tuesday
Sheahan potted a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Sheahan scored 1:13 into the first period. The 28-year-old center is up to seven tallies and 13 points in 51 games this season. He'll be expected to take on more playing time with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out of action for the next 2-to-3 weeks. It's unlikely Sheahan will generate enough offense to attract attention from fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.