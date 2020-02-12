Sheahan potted a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sheahan scored 1:13 into the first period. The 28-year-old center is up to seven tallies and 13 points in 51 games this season. He'll be expected to take on more playing time with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out of action for the next 2-to-3 weeks. It's unlikely Sheahan will generate enough offense to attract attention from fantasy owners.