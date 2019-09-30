Edmonton placed Sheahan (concussion) on injured reserve Monday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Sheahan was signed in early September as a last-minute attempt to get some depth in the Oilers' bottom-six. Instead, he'll miss at least a handful of games to start the season. Because it's a head injury, it's tough to gauge when the 27-year-old will be back in the lineup.