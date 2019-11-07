Sheahan (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Friday.

Sheahan missed three outings due to his undisclosed injury, but will rejoin the lineup in a third-line role. The center is still looking for his first point of the 2019-20, but should hold on to his spot thanks to his spot on the penalty kill, where he is averaging 2:00 of ice time per game.

