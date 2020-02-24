Play

Sheahan managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Sheahan recently saw time as the second-line center, but Connor McDavid's return from a quadriceps injury will bump Sheahan back to a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old has 14 points, 61 shots and a minus-7 rating in 57 appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories