Sheahan (undisclosed) won't be available for against the Blues on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Sheahan will miss his third consecutive contest due to his undisclosed injury. The Ontario native has yet to record a point this season and could miss out on the 20-point mark for a second straight year if his slump drags on any further. Colby Cave figures to hold down the fourth-line center role in Sheahan's absence.