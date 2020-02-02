Sheahan picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Sheahan set up Connor McDavid's second score of the game. The 28-year-old has 12 points, 47 shots and a minus-8 rating through 47 contests. Sheahan is only good for sporadic offense in a bottom-six role, which makes him unreliable for fantasy purposes.