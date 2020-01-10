Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Sparks comeback with goal
Sheahan scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Sheahan got the Oilers on the board at 7:16 of the second period, and a three-goal rally in the final frame sealed the comeback win. The 28-year-old now has seven points, 40 shots and a minus-10 rating in 41 outings this season -- those numbers won't go very far in fantasy.
