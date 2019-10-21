Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Still looking for first point
Sheahan has a minus-4 rating and seven blocked shots through seven games this year.
The veteran center has played in a bottom-six role since returning from a concussion that cost him the first two games of the campaign. However, he's been unable to make much happen offensively. Sheahan had 19 points in 82 games between the Penguins and the Panthers last year, but this slow start will threaten his ability to replicate those numbers.
