Sheahan produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Sheahan set up Josh Archibald for a goal at 15:04 of the second period. That tally would end up being the game-winner after a furious comeback effort from the Rangers. Sheahan has shown signs of life with two goals and an assist in his last five outings, but he's at only five points and a minus 8 rating in 37 games this year.