Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Will be further evaluated Thursday
Sheahan (undisclosed) will undergo further evaluation Thursday after leaving Wednesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The good news for fans and fantasy owners is that the organization is getting Sheahan looked at in Pittsburgh, rather than sending him back to Edmonton. This at least leaves open the possibility that the center could suit up in Saturday's tilt against the Penguins. If the Ontario native can't play, Tomas Jurco figures to slot into the lineup while a depth forward will likely be promoted from AHL Bakersfield.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.