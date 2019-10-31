Sheahan (undisclosed) will undergo further evaluation Thursday after leaving Wednesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The good news for fans and fantasy owners is that the organization is getting Sheahan looked at in Pittsburgh, rather than sending him back to Edmonton. This at least leaves open the possibility that the center could suit up in Saturday's tilt against the Penguins. If the Ontario native can't play, Tomas Jurco figures to slot into the lineup while a depth forward will likely be promoted from AHL Bakersfield.