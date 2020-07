Sheahan (undisclosed) is slated to miss a day or two according to coach Dave Tippett, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports, meaning he won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with Calgary.

Given his limited offensive upside, he managed just 15 points in 66 games this year, Sheahan won't provide much in terms of fantasy value during the postseason. On the ice, the center's absence would hamper the club's ability to kill penalties, giving the Hawks' top players a potential fantasy boost.