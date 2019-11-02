Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Will miss Saturday's matchup
Sheahan (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Penguins on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports, despite earlier indications he would play.
Sheahan's absence is unlikely to impact the bulk of fantasy owners, as he is pointless to start the year. The center is averaging just 11:27 of ice time in a fourth-line role and has put just nine shots on goal in those 12 appearances. Unless the veteran can secure a more regular spot in the lineup, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
