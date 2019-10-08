Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Will suit up Tuesday
Sheahan (concussion) will make his Oilers debut versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Sheahan started the year on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained during the preseason, but will slot into a third-line role against New York. In 82 games for the Penguins and Panthers last year, the 27-year-old notched nine goals and 10 helpers. With Edmonton, the center is unlikely to challenge for a spot in the top six, but should provide decent depth scoring.
