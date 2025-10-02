Stillman was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Stillman joined the Oilers on a two-year, two-way contract during the offseason, but he'll be left off the team's Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 campaign. He'll presumably head to AHL Bakersfield if he clears waivers. Over 35 regular-season appearances with AHL Chicago last year, he logged three goals, six assists and 58 PIM.