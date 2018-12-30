Norell and Brandon Manning were sent to Edmonton for Drake Caggiula and Jason Garrison, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Norell is spending the season in the Swedish Hockey League, where he's posted just three assists in 27 games. From 2016-18, the 23-year-old appeared in 128 AHL contests, registering only 16 points. He's not exactly a premiere prospect and shouldn't be on the fantasy radar at this point.