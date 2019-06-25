Oilers' Robin Norell: Rights not retained by Edmonton
Norell did not receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Norell hasn't appeared in an NHL game, and he's never cracked 10 points in a season with either Djurgarden in his native Sweden or AHL Rockford. There's a good chance his North American playing days are over.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...