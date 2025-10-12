Jarventie scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL Bakersfield's 7-6 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Jarventie was limited to two AHL appearances last season. The 23-year-old will look to get his development back on track in 2025-26, and he's off to a roaring start after the season opener. The winger probably won't be a candidate for a call-up barring a truly impressive stretch of play, as the Oilers are pretty tight to the cap ceiling.