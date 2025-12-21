Jarventie logged three assists in AHL Bakersfield's 3-2 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Jarventie has five points over his last two outings, but he was on a six-game point drought before this turnaround. For the season, he's at 19 points in 23 appearances. The Finnish winger is likely to spend the bulk of 2025-26 in the AHL to continue proving himself, though he's done well enough to be in the mix for a call-up.