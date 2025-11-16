Jarventie scored twice on five shots in AHL Bakersfield's 6-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Jarventie has six goals and four helpers over 10 outings this season. This was his first multi-point effort since the season opener. The 23-year-old winger should continue to be a productive scorer for the Condors as long as he can stay healthy, which has been a problem in the last three years.