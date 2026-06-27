Oilers' Rudolfs Berzkalns: BC commit off to Edmonton

Berzkalns was the 58th overall pick by Edmonton in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Born in Latvia, Berzkalns played his youth hockey in upstate New York before spending the past two years with Muskegon of the USHL. He took on an increased offensive role this past season, posting 13 goals and 25 points in 48 games before adding 10 points in a dozen playoff appearances. At 6-foot-4 and north of 200 pounds, Berzkalns is a big-bodied center with a reasonable amount of skill. He plays a simple, direct game which should serve him well when he heads to Boston College in the fall. Because he is so physically mature, Berzkalns appears likely to be in line for an immediate role with the Eagles upon arriving on campus.