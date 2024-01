Fanti (hip) was taken off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Fanti had a 3.71 GAA and an .884 save percentage in eight contests with Bakersfield last season. He hasn't played yet in 2023-24 because of his hip injury. Fanti will likely spend the remainder of the campaign in the minors.