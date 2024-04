Fanti was promoted from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Fanti spent the season in the minors with ECHL Fort Wayne in which he posted a 9-6-2 record to go with a .915 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 17 outings. The 24-year-old backstop figures to serve as nothing more than an emergency third option in case something were to happen to Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard.