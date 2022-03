Fanti signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Fanti is coming out of a two-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He posted an incredible 1.83 GAA and .929 save percentage in 37 games this season. The 22-year-old netminder will head to AHL Bakersfield for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.