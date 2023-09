Fanti entered training camp with a hip injury and is considered month-to-month, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Fanti split time between AHL Bakersfield and ECHL Fort Wayne last year, posting middling results. He was likely to spend most of 2023-24 in the AHL, but with his injury to begin the year, it could be some time before he's able to get back on the ice.