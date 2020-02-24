The Oilers acquired Kuffner and Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit for Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick Monday.

The Oilers gave up a pair of high draft picks to bring in Athanasiou, so getting Kuffner helps bolster their prospect corps. The 23-year-old winger was outstanding for Princeton University, racking up 22 goals and 22 assists over 31 games in his senior season (2018-19). It hasn't translated to the pro level yet, however, as he has just nine points over 32 contests with AHL Grand Rapids this year, so expect Kuffner to report to AHL Bakersfield and continue his development.