McLeod scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

McLeod tacked on a goal late in the third period. He's scored in consecutive contests for the first time since December. Through 21 playoff outings, the 24-year-old has just three goals with 22 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating. Given his lack of production, it's no surprise he remains in a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time.