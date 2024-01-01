Watch Now:

McLeod tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over Anaheim.

McLeod opened the scoring 4:15 into the first period, burying a net-front feed from Warren Foegele, before returning the favor with an assist on Foegele's tally in the second. It's McLeod's third multi-point effort in his last five contests -- he has five goals and three assists in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old forward has seven goals and 15 points through 34 games this season, though he's found success since moving up to Edmonton's second line alongside Foegele and Leon Draisaitl.

