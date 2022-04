McLeod posted an assist and fired two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

This was McLeod's second game in a row with an assist. He set up Derek Ryan's tally at 6:17 of the first period. McLeod has done well as a rookie limited mainly to a bottom-six role this season. He's at 20 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 66 appearances.