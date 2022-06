McLeod scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

McLeod tallied at 2:59 of the second period, but the Avalanche rebounded with the next three goals to take control of the game. The tally was McLeod's first point since Game 2 of the first round versus the Kings. The 22-year-old center has been limited to a bottom-six assignment in the postseason, logging three points, 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests.