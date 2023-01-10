McLeod scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

This wasn't a great game for many Oilers, but McLeod held his own in his turn on the second line. He tallied late in the second period to give the Oilers a chance at a comeback that didn't come to fruition. The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last three games. If he stays in a top-six role, his fantasy value should increase significantly, but McLeod still has just four goals and 10 points through 29 appearances.