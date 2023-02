McLeod scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

McLeod set a new career high in goals in style, tallying his second shortie of the season in the second period. Three of his 17 points on the year have come while penalty killing, which partially makes up for his total lack of power-play production. The 23-year-old has tallied seven of his 10 goals this season over his last 12 outings.