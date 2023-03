McLeod logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McLeod snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last 12 games -- that's good enough to keep him in the lineup as a bottom-six option. McLeod is up to 19 points, 68 shots on net, 34 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings overall.