McLeod recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McLeod set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. With five goals and four assists over his last eight games, McLeod has gone from unlucky to just plain good while seeing second-line minutes. The 24-year-old, a natural center, has been on the wing next to Draisaitl lately. McLeod has 16 points, 51 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings.