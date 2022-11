McLeod posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

McLeod set up Tyson Barrie's first of two goals in the contest. The assist was McLeod's second in the last three games. the center has gone 10 contests without a goal after scoring three times in the first six games of the season. With five points (two shorthanded), 12 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating in 16 contests, he's not doing much to earn more minutes, and he'll likely remain in a third-line role.