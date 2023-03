McLeod was taken out of Tuesday's game versus the Senators for precautionary reasons, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

McLeod picked up an assist and two PIM before his exit. He logged 9:10 of ice time before a collision with Erik Brannstrom ended his game. The severity of McLeod's injury is unknown -- with Zach Hyman (undisclosed) also banged up, the Oilers might have to go with seven defensemen for Thursday's game versus the Stars.