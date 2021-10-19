site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: oilers-ryan-mcleod-dropped-to-minor-league-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Dropped to minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McLeod was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
McLeod has drawn into two games with the Oilers this season, going scoreless while averaging just 5:52 of ice time per contest. The 22-year-old forward could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read