McLeod notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

McLeod set up winger James Neal at 9:52 of the first period to answer the Canadiens' opening tally from 20 seconds earlier. The assist was McLeod's first NHL point in his ninth appearance. The 21-year-old produced 29 points in 28 games with AHL Bakersfield, and he's shown enough to stay in the Oilers' lineup since he was recalled. That said, it'll likely take until the 2021-22 season for McLeod to make a more noticeable impact in fantasy.