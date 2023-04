McLeod posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

McLeod missed 12 games with an upper-body injury, but he was able to log 11:45 of ice time in his return. That's less than his 14:10 average ice time entering the contest, but it's still a solid workload for the bottom-six forward. McLeod has enjoyed a career year of 23 points, 75 shots on net, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances.