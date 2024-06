McLeod scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added 10 PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

McLeod has turned up his offense at the right time with three goals over the last four games. The 24-year-old forward is up to four tallies with no assists, 26 shots on net, 27 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 23 playoff contests. His recent offense will likely be enough to keep him in a bottom-six role for Monday's Game 7.