McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

McLeod has two goals over his last six contests, but that's all of his offense this postseason. The 24-year-old was shuffled onto the second line with Evander Kane (hip) unavailable for Thursday's contest, though McLeod still saw just 9:53 of ice time. In addition to his two points, he's added 21 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating through 20 playoff appearances.