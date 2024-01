McLeod (illness) will be a game-time call Saturday versus Montreal, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

McLeod didn't take part in morning skate Saturday, though he'll warm up prior to Edmonton's matchup against the Canadiens, per coach Kris Knoblauch. McLeod has seven goals and 16 points in 38 games this season. If the 24-year-old center can't suit up, Sam Gagner would likely slot back into the lineup.