McLeod recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

McLeod earned a helper on Evander Kane's first-period tally. The 24-year-old McLeod has earned all three of his assists this season over the last eight games. He remains in a bottom-six role, averaging 14:58 of ice time per contest. The center has picked up 21 shots on net, 15 hits, four PIM and a minus-4 rating over 17 outings.